Minister given briefing on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Wednesday, gave a comprehensive briefing to newly-appointed Minister Ahsan Iqbal on the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Briefing on the progress on the CPEC projects was given in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal at the P-Block Secretariat. The meeting was attended by the Planning Secretary, Awais Manzoor Sumra, and senior officials of the CPEC Secretariat.

Soon after the formation of the elected government, progress on the CPEC, particularly, the five new economic corridors, including the Corridor of Job Creation, Innovation, Green Energy, and Inclusive Regional Development, has been expedited.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister on the progress of CPEC projects, recommendations of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), and working groups held last year. Additionally, the MoUs signed during the third Belt and Road Summit were also reviewed in the meeting.

The minister was updated on key projects such as ML-1, Karakoram Highway (Phase 2) DI Khan Zhob, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), and others. While reviewing the projects, the minister directed stakeholders to expedite their implementation process without further delay.

“No further hindrance in the implementation of CPEC agreements will be tolerated,” remarked the minister, while instructing stakeholders to immediately coordinate with relevant ministries for the speedy implementation of the projects. Furthermore, the minister directed stakeholders to submit pending PC-1s for various projects to expedite them effectively. Additionally, he instructed regular meetings on CPEC to properly monitor the projects.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of the Gwadar Port, a strategic project under CPEC, which is set to become a key maritime gateway connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world. The development of Gwadar Port and its associated free zone is expected to attract foreign investment, stimulate economic activities, and create job opportunities in the region. He said that Gwadar is the best tourist destination, emphasizing the need for a solid and effective strategy to promote investment in Gwadar.

He also directed stakeholders to devise a strategy for increasing Pakistani exports in Chinese markets. “Immediate research should be conducted with the help of experts to determine which sectors Pakistan can promote its exports to China,” remarked the minister, while stressing the need to increase exports.

