Czech Republican, Maldivian counterparts greet Dar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Maldives, Moosa Zameer and Foreign Minister of Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky have congratulated the newly-appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and expressed desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan.

In a message to Foreign Minister Dar, Foreign Minister Zameer congratulated him on assuming the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

“I am confident that the Maldives and Pakistan relations will continue to grow stronger under your leadership. I wish you the best in your tenure,” Foreign Minister Zameer said in the message.

In a message on the social media platform, X, Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky also congratulated Dar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

“Czech Republic and Pakistan have long enjoyed friendly and constructive relations. Looking forward to working with you!” Foreign Minister Lipavsky said.

Dar in his response, thanked his counterparts from Maldives and the Czech Republic and expressed his desire to work with them on further strengthening the bonds of friendship for mutual benefits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024