AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-14

PSCA, NRTC agree to implement ‘smart safe city project’ in 18 cities

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) here Wednesday signed an agreement, to implement the network of Smart Safe City Authority project in 18 cities of the province.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the signing ceremony. Earlier, the CM was briefed that safe city initiatives in Taxila, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Gujarat will be operational by the end of May. She was further informed that Air Quality Index Monitoring Sensors will also be installed in the 18 cities.

The CM was also apprised that Safe City projects in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot, Murree, Okara and Mianwali will be completed this year.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to ensure delivery of medicines to patients warned that strict legal action will be taken against corrupt practices in government hospitals.

Chairing a three-hour long meeting on health projects, here today, the CM also issued directions to make the field hospital and clinic project fully functional as soon as possible. She also approved the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha near DHQ hospital.

She also approved the construction of Government Cancer Hospital in Lahore and directed that the first phase of this hospital be completed during the current fiscal year. She said that cancer patients of all stages will be treated in the first govt cancer hospital where the best cancer specialist doctors will be hired.

The CM was briefed that under “Health at your doorstep Project” 1.5 million citizens will be provided treatment through field hospitals and four million citizens will be provided help through on-well clinics.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to construct, repair and upgrade all rural and rural health centers. The CM was told that upgradation of 2500 Basic Health Units) BHUs (BHUs) and 300 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across the province will be completed this year.

Senior provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir and others attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NRTC Maryam Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Comments

200 characters

PSCA, NRTC agree to implement ‘smart safe city project’ in 18 cities

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories