PSCA, NRTC agree to implement ‘smart safe city project’ in 18 cities

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) here Wednesday signed an agreement, to implement the network of Smart Safe City Authority project in 18 cities of the province.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the signing ceremony. Earlier, the CM was briefed that safe city initiatives in Taxila, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Gujarat will be operational by the end of May. She was further informed that Air Quality Index Monitoring Sensors will also be installed in the 18 cities.

The CM was also apprised that Safe City projects in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot, Murree, Okara and Mianwali will be completed this year.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to ensure delivery of medicines to patients warned that strict legal action will be taken against corrupt practices in government hospitals.

Chairing a three-hour long meeting on health projects, here today, the CM also issued directions to make the field hospital and clinic project fully functional as soon as possible. She also approved the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha near DHQ hospital.

She also approved the construction of Government Cancer Hospital in Lahore and directed that the first phase of this hospital be completed during the current fiscal year. She said that cancer patients of all stages will be treated in the first govt cancer hospital where the best cancer specialist doctors will be hired.

The CM was briefed that under “Health at your doorstep Project” 1.5 million citizens will be provided treatment through field hospitals and four million citizens will be provided help through on-well clinics.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to construct, repair and upgrade all rural and rural health centers. The CM was told that upgradation of 2500 Basic Health Units) BHUs (BHUs) and 300 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across the province will be completed this year.

Senior provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir and others attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024