Gold price per tola decreases Rs100 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased marginally on Tuesday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs230,100 per tola after shedding Rs100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs197,274 after a decrease of Rs86, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs230,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,197 per ounce, after a decline of $1 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.