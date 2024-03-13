AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.52%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.24%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.09%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
PIAA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.41%)
PPL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.33%)
PRL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.37%)
PTC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
SEARL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.49%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.36%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
TRG 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.85%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,611 Decreased By -81 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,206 Decreased By -368.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Mango adapts as climate change makes fashion less seasonal

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 02:01pm

MADRID: Spanish retailer Mango is honing in on adaptable clothing to help customers adjust to wild swings in temperature as climate change makes fashion less seasonal, Chief Executive Toni Ruiz told Reuters.

The clothing industry used to work according to clearly delineated seasons, but global warming means it needs to adapt to periods that can include a mix of hot and cold temperatures and produce pieces that reflect those transitions, Ruiz said.

“Before, when you came back from summer, all the shops were full of winter clothes,” Ruiz said in an interview. “More and more the customer is going to look for what they need at that moment.”

‘Most harmful industry on planet’: Designer Stella McCartney advocates sustainability at COP28

With Spain and other countries in Europe experiencing higher temperatures during some periods of the year as well as more rain in some places, clothing trends are shifting too.

The trend among women for light trench coats is an example of seasonally-transitional clothing, Ruiz said. Mango is also offering clothes for men using “performance” fabrics that are more breathable and that better handle sweat on hot days.

In recent years, family-owned Mango has shifted to sourcing its trend-dependent items from manufacturers in Europe and its functional wardrobe pieces from manufacturers in Asia, Ruiz said.

“We have the ability to work in two parallel worlds, depending on the needs and the nature of the product,” he said. “I believe that is a necessary virtue at the moment in this disruptive world.”

At the end of 2023, Mango sourced from about 3,000 factories in China, Turkey, India, Bangladesh, Spain, Italy and Portugal. Ruiz said about 40% of Mango’s suppliers were located in Europe but that more than 80% of volumes were still manufactured in Asia.

The flexible supply chain has helped Mango navigate recent disruptions to shipments through the Red Sea, a risk that Ruiz said is now under control.

The retailer has been focusing its investment on expanding its number of stores and on developing technology, Ruiz said.

It is using artificial intelligence to help it track trends on social media and to cross-reference data on consumers with collections and other brands, he said.

The company has its own internal AI platform, similar to the ChatGPT interface, that trains designers. Around 20 pieces have been created with the help of AI, he said.

AI is “a great wingman in our strategy to understand what’s happening in the world,” Ruiz said.

climate change AI Sustainability ChatGPT Mango

Comments

200 characters

Mango adapts as climate change makes fashion less seasonal

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Oil higher on strong US demand, Fed policy in focus

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Read more stories