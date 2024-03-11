Gold unchanged at Rs230,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Monday as the yellow metal held steady in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs230,200, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs197,360, as per the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday also remained unchanged at $2,198 per ounce, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.