UN urges ‘silencing the guns’ in Gaza for Ramazan

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for “silencing the guns” in Gaza in honour of the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

Guterres told reporters that Ramazan celebrates “peace, reconciliation and solidarity. Yet even though Ramadan has begun - the killing, bombing and bloodshed continue in Gaza.”

He urged the release of hostages and removal of all obstacles to “ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required.”

The United Nations says that lack of humanitarian aid means famine is a growing risk in Gaza, where 2.4 million people are under near-total siege by the Israeli military, as it battles Hamas militants.