Seminar on fasting: Diabetes patients advised to avoid deep-fried food items

LAHORE: Fasting in the holy month of Ramazan has many health benefits including reduction in obesity, potential improvement in insulin sensitivity, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

These views were expressed by the speakers while addressing a seminar organized by Lahore General Hospital Medical Unit-3 on the topic of “Ramazan & Diabetes”, here Monday.

“One of the benefits of fasting is improvement of health as refraining from food and liquid during daytime and intake entirely nocturnal for a month lasts for approximately 12 to 18 hours a day, varying according to geographical distribution,” they said, adding: “Fasting resulted in caloric restriction with a positive decrease in body mass, fat mass, total cholesterol low-density lipoprotein, fasting blood glucose levels and resting body metabolic rate.”

However, they advised the patients suffering from diabetes or heart diseases to consult their doctor before fasting.

They highlighted that one must be sure to consult and take the medicines as per daily routine before and after fasting so that they do not face any kind of difficulty.

The experts including Prof Dr Shandana Tariq, Prof Dr Khursheed Khan, Dr Maleeha Hameed, Dr Fawad Randhawa and Dr Uzma Malik disseminated detailed information about the medicines, diet and exercise for diabetes patients during the fasting month of Ramazan.

They advised the participants that diabetic patients should completely avoid fried items and unhealthy food during Ramazan. Similarly they can take large amounts of water and other drinks during Sehar and Iftar with minimum intake of sugar content, they added. They said that diabetic patients should also ensure maximum intake of protein through their meals so that patients do not face problems during fasting.

Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that patients should refrain from making their own decisions about fasting in Ramazan and should consult relevant doctor before fasting. He said that apart from religious aspect patients should keep in view and take all the safety measures that fulfil this sacred duty and do not endanger their health.

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr Fazal Akbar Safi said that fasting can have an impact on gastrointestinal function, including changes in bowel habits, stomach acidity and gallbladder contraction.

He added that proper hydration and balanced meals during non-fasting hours can help reduce the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort during Ramazan. He advised individuals with gastrointestinal conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease or gastro esophageal reflux disease, to consult their health care provider.

On the other hand, religious scholar Riasat Ali Khan said that Ramazan has a significant impact on our daily lives, both spiritually and physically. “Fasting during Ramazan helps to cultivate self-discipline and mindfulness, and provides an opportunity for increased prayers and charitable acts,” he said, adding: “Ramazan can have a positive impact on health, including potential improvement in insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.”

