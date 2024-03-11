Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.72% higher at 11,125.03.

LOLC Finance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 151.3 million shares from 160.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.4 million) from 2.64 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 61.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.91 billion rupees, the data showed.