AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.37% higher at 10,881.72
Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 05:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, buoyed by financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.37% higher at 10,881.72.

Sri Lanka is committed to repaying its debt within the 2027-2042 schedule, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, adding that successful debt restructuring negotiations will bring annual external debt payments down to 4% of GDP.

Ceylon Tobacco Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 3.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials surge

Trading volume on the index rose to 263.5 million shares from 73.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.44 million) from 1.50 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.11 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.25 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Induction of Punjab cabinet: Governor administers oath to 18 members

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

PHC bars oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till Thursday

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

PM Shehbaz orders relief and rehabilitation measures in rain-affected KP

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Read more stories