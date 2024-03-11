President Zardari administers oath to new federal cabinet

The oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new federal cabinet took place on Monday.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The national anthem was played to inaugurate the ceremony, following which the Holy Quran was recited.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the 19-member cabinet.

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari and Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan and others took oath.

Earlier, the PM sent a summary to the president which included 13 MNAs and two senators as federal ministers.