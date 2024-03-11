Soybeans retreat from three-week high on ample supply; corn, wheat down

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans eased after climbing to their highest levels in almost three weeks on Monday, as expectations of ample South American supplies kept a lid on prices.

Corn fell for the first time in four sessions, while wheat retreated from strong gains seen in the previous session.

“Sentiment in the agricultural market is bearish,” said one Singapore-based trader. “The upside in prices is limited as there is too much supply.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3% to $11.80-1/4 a bushel, as of 0255 GMT.

Earlier in the session, the contract climbed to its highest since Feb. 20 at $11.89 a bushel.

Corn lost 0.9% to $4.36 a bushel and wheat fell 0.4% to $5.35-3/4 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) slightly lowered its forecast for Brazil’s soybean crop further on Friday, but its outlook was above many private estimates.

The USDA pegged Brazil’s harvest at 155 million metric tons, compared with its February estimate of 156 million and analysts’ expectations for 152.28 million.

Harvest results in the state of Parana and poor weather conditions in São Paulo were offset by favourable conditions in other areas, the agency said.

For wheat, the USDA in its monthly report lowered its forecast of 2023/24 US wheat exports to 710 million bushels, from 725 million bushels previously.

Hefty global grain supplies and strong competition for export business dragged down corn and soybean prices to multi-year low late last month.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended March 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Money managers lifted their net short position in CBOT soybean futures and options to a record 171,999 contracts from 160,653 a week earlier.

That replaced the prior all-time net short of 168,835 contracts from May 2019.

In news, the United Nations food agency’s world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising price of sugar and meat.

Argentina’s scheduled corn exports hit their highest levels in at least five years in the early part of 2024, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday, hitting 1.9 million metric tons and boosted by leftover stocks from the previous season.