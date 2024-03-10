India may make more trouble for neighbours: Chinese scholar

BEIJING: To strongly demonstrate its anti-China and anti-Pakistan stance for inciting domestic religious and nationalist sentiment and striving to win more votes, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may make more troubles against China and its other neighbouring countries, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.

Modi who has now been in power for last 10 years, has announced his candidacy for a third term in the new general election in April and May this year, he said in a statement released by Asia Pacific Daily.

Prof Cheng pointed out that there are three main reasons why it is so difficult to make progress on the border issue: Firstly, India has not given up its territorial expansion ambitions. On August 5, 2019, India unilaterally amended its constitution to revoke the disputed Kashmir’s autonomous status.

On October 31, of that year, India officially implemented the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, announcing the establishment of the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and the Ladakh Union Territory.

On November 2, of that year, India released a new version of its political map, which detailed the borders of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. On the map, all the disputed areas, including large areas under China’s current effective administrative jurisdiction, were directly assigned to its own territory. This is the fundamental reason for the military conflicts along the China-India border that have occurred in recent years and the difficulty for both sides to reach any solution, he added.

Secondly, India is continuously strengthening its military deployment in the border areas between China and India. Before 2019, India deployed 2 corps, 8 divisions and 37 combat brigades in the China-India border areas, with a total military strength of 215,000. In recent years, in order to implement the pushing forward strategy in the western section of the border and attempt to occupy a large area of Chinese territory, the Indian army has established a mountain strike corps in the western section.