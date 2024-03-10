AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-10

India may make more trouble for neighbours: Chinese scholar

APP Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

BEIJING: To strongly demonstrate its anti-China and anti-Pakistan stance for inciting domestic religious and nationalist sentiment and striving to win more votes, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may make more troubles against China and its other neighbouring countries, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.

Modi who has now been in power for last 10 years, has announced his candidacy for a third term in the new general election in April and May this year, he said in a statement released by Asia Pacific Daily.

Prof Cheng pointed out that there are three main reasons why it is so difficult to make progress on the border issue: Firstly, India has not given up its territorial expansion ambitions. On August 5, 2019, India unilaterally amended its constitution to revoke the disputed Kashmir’s autonomous status.

On October 31, of that year, India officially implemented the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, announcing the establishment of the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and the Ladakh Union Territory.

On November 2, of that year, India released a new version of its political map, which detailed the borders of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. On the map, all the disputed areas, including large areas under China’s current effective administrative jurisdiction, were directly assigned to its own territory. This is the fundamental reason for the military conflicts along the China-India border that have occurred in recent years and the difficulty for both sides to reach any solution, he added.

Secondly, India is continuously strengthening its military deployment in the border areas between China and India. Before 2019, India deployed 2 corps, 8 divisions and 37 combat brigades in the China-India border areas, with a total military strength of 215,000. In recent years, in order to implement the pushing forward strategy in the western section of the border and attempt to occupy a large area of Chinese territory, the Indian army has established a mountain strike corps in the western section.

Narendra Modi India Cheng Xizhong general election Chinese scholar

Comments

200 characters

India may make more trouble for neighbours: Chinese scholar

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Rupee cover of Rs9.99bn sought for utilising foreign aid

Will new finance minister help arrest FBR’s revenue collection slide?

Opposition leader in NA: SIC submits Omar Ayub’s name

Business premises established in FATA: SC explains how immunity from taxation under ITO can be claimed

Bilateral cooperation: CCP starts negotiations with FAS

Read more stories