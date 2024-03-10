AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
At least 10 terrorists killed

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: At least ten terrorists were sent to hell, while three were injured in two separate engagements by the security forces in North Waziristan District.

According to the military media wing, four terrorists were sent to hell during an intelligence based operation (IBO) on March 8, whereas, during the follow up sanitization operation, four more terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces.

In a separate operation in North Waziristan District, movement of five terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces. After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists, Terrorist Hazrat Umer & Terrorist Rehman Niaz were also sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

