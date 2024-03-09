AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
JS Bank, Zindigi unveil HER Debit Cards on Women’s Day

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: In a significant step towards financial inclusion for women, JS Bank and Zindigi announced the launch of the JS HER Debit Card and the HER Zindigi Debit Card on International Women's Day, marking a commitment to women’s empowerment and financial inclusion.

These debit cards are designed to offer women in Pakistan convenient and secure access to financial services, tailored to meet their specific needs.

Both cards are developed specifically for female customers and provide a suite of financial services. In addition to banking services, they offer free insurance coverage for various cancers, along with special discounts, reward programs, and other benefits. The initiative also includes the formation of a community for female entrepreneurs, offering them visibility, promotion, and financial advice.

On this development Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank said that, JS bank embarked on a journey towards empowering women across Pakistan through a commitment to their holistic well-being and aspirations,” commented “These cards represent more than just a financial tool; they symbolize our belief that empowered women are the architects of resilient communities and thriving economies,” he added.

As the country strives towards greater gender equality and financial inclusion, initiatives like the JS HER Debit Card and the HER Zindigi Debit Card play a crucial role in driving positive change. By empowering women with access to financial services and opportunities, JS Bank and Zindigi are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

