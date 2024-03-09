AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Mar 09, 2024
Pakistan

Universities: HEC chairman for promoting research work

Published 09 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said that there is a need to promote research work in universities on such topics that can benefit the society. He was addressing a seminar on ‘Rahmatul-lil-Aalamin Studies: Institutional Development and National Prospects’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies here on Friday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Taha Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, faculty members and research scholars were present.

In his address, Dr Mukhtar said that the Prophet (PBUH) changed the society through his actions. He said that love for the Prophet (PBUH) requires that we rise above ourselves and work for the betterment of the nation. He said that many resources in Pakistan are wasted due to improper utilization.

PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said that we have to do more research on every aspect of the Prophet's (PBUH) life. He said that only two universities in Pakistan are included in the world ranking of theology studies, one of which is PU. He said that PU Institute of Islamic Studies has produced eminent researchers and teachers who are serving all over the world. He said that a center of excellence is the need of the hour to promote modern research in religious studies. Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi gave a briefing on the ongoing educational and research projects in IIS. He said that there are 33,000 books in our library and most of them are on the Prophet's (PBUH) biography.

Taha Qureshi said that there are many unseen forces working against Pakistan, in order to fight against them, everyone has to play a full role in the light of the Prophet's (PBUH) life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

