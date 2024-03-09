Markets Print 2024-03-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 08, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,793.76
High: 66,067.53
Low: 65,693.22
Net Change: 190.67
Volume (000): 240,097
Value (000): 10,451,064
Makt Cap (000) 2,134,226,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,887.43
NET CH (+) 176.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,613.33
NET CH (+) 35.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,577.11
NET CH (-) 84.8
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,421.07
NET CH (+) 40.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,271.45
NET CH (+) 9.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,775.39
NET CH (+) 17.08
------------------------------------
As on: 08- MARCH -2024
====================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
