==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,793.76 High: 66,067.53 Low: 65,693.22 Net Change: 190.67 Volume (000): 240,097 Value (000): 10,451,064 Makt Cap (000) 2,134,226,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,887.43 NET CH (+) 176.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,613.33 NET CH (+) 35.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,577.11 NET CH (-) 84.8 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,421.07 NET CH (+) 40.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,271.45 NET CH (+) 9.77 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,775.39 NET CH (+) 17.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 08- MARCH -2024 ====================================

