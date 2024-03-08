Incomplete electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to postpone presidential election

Sunni Ittehad Council’s presidential candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the election until Electoral College is completed, Aaj News reported.

The presidential election is set to take place on March 9 in which Achakzai is up against the ruling coalition’s joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Achakzai maintained that completion of the Electoral College was required for fair play and justice.

“SIC has already filed a petition in the court regarding reserved seats and an injunctive order has been issued,” he said, adding that the party was hopeful of getting a favourable verdict.

He also wrote that unless the Electoral College is completed, the scheduling or holding of elections would be ‘illegal, unlawful and against the constitution’.

“Under the above circumstances, it is submitted that the proposed election to the office of the President of Pakistan is clearly impossible, therefore the same may kindly be postponed or delayed till completion of the Electoral College accordingly in the best interest of justice, fair play and equity.”

Achakzai’s letter comes a day before the election is set to be held across the five assemblies.

Last week, the ECP appointed five presiding officers to conduct the election to the office of the President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

Voting is held through a secret ballot.