Pakistan

ECP accepts nominations for Asif Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai for presidential election

BR Web Desk Published 04 Mar, 2024 08:30pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday accepted the nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the forthcoming presidential elections scheduled for March 9.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari is contesting for the President’s Office for the second time. He will be up against Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who has the backing of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers.

Both leaders submitted their papers over the weekend. The scrutiny of the nomination papers was held today (March 4).

Earlier on Sunday, the newly-elected National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq summoned the joint session of the Parliament on March 9 to elect the next president of Pakistan.

The speaker called the joint session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Presidential Election Rules, 1988, said a notification issued by the National Assembly secretariat.

Last week, the ECP appointed five presiding officers to conduct the election to the office of the President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

Voting is held through a secret ballot.

