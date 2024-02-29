AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

  • Officers will receive nomination papers from candidates and chair meetings of the Parliament at the Parliament House
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 05:47pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday appointed five presiding officers to conduct the election to the office of the President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the Spokesperson of the ECP, these officers will receive nomination papers from candidates and chair meetings of the Parliament at the Parliament House, Islamabad, and the Provincial Assembly of the respective province during the scheduled polling for the Presidential Election.

According to the notification, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court will oversee the elections in the Senate and National Assembly in Islamabad.

A Member of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Election Commission-1, will supervise polling in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court will supervise the Presidential Elections in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

Similarly, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court will supervise the polls in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court will conduct the presidential polls in the Provincial Assembly in Quetta.

In a related development, the newly elected members took oath on Thursday in the maiden session of the 16th National Assembly.

Outgoing NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presided over the session and also administered oath to the members.

Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz were also present in the session.

