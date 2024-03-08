AIRLINK 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
World

North Korea’s Kim guides artillery firing drill in range of Seoul, KCNA says

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 10:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People’s Army, the country’s military force, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The drill, carried out on Thursday, involved units near the border that are in firing range of “the enemy’s capital,” KCNA said, referring to the South Korean capital of nearly 10 million residents and added it “fulfilled important military missions for war deterrence.”

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea’s military test-fired multiple rocket launcher shells and self-propelled artillery shells toward the Yellow Sea between 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) and 5 p.m.(0800 GMT) on Thursday.

The JCS said it was monitoring the North’s military activities as joint drills conducted by South Korean and US militaries are underway.

The drills, known as the Freedom Shield exercises, kicked off on Monday with twice the number of troops joining compared to last year.

Thursday’s artillery drill by North Korea was aimed at increasing combat readiness and actual war capability, KCNA said.

Kim urged the military to push forward with preparations so the artillery sub-units could “take the initiative with merciless and rapid strikes at the moment of their entry into an actual war.”

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong vows immediate response to provocation

“He stressed the need to train all the artillery men of the whole army into experts in artillery engagement and set forth important tasks for rounding off the artillery war preparations,” the report said, referring to the leader of the reclusive state.

Seoul’s defence minister, Shin Won-sik, visited the Capital Defence Command on Thursday and ordered a firm response if North Korea made provocations aimed at the capital.

Earlier this week, the North Korean state media said Kim inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country.

