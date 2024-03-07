AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Pakistan

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 06:23pm

The security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists in separate targeted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Khyber district, during which terrorist ring leader Shamrooz also known as Sheenay, was neutralized.

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was killed, the ISPR said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians”

The ISPR said sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The development comes days after security forces killed three terrorists and injured four others in IBO in Karak district.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

