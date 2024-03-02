Security forces kill three terrorists in Karak operation: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed and four were injured by security forces in an intelligence-based operation in Karak District, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

"Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, according to the statement.

The locals expressed their full support for the operation and appreciated the efforts to eliminate the threat of terrorists.