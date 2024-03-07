AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,818 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-07

Japanese rubber futures rise for second session

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures gained for a second straight session on Wednesday amid higher oil prices and weather concerns in top producer Thailand, while expansion plans by Chinese and Japanese automakers further boosted sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery closed up 0.5 yen, or 0.17%, at 299.9 yen ($2) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery rose 35 yuan to finish at 13,805 yuan ($1,917.55) per metric ton.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday amid output cuts by major producers. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Thailand’s meteorological agency has warned of very hot weather in upper Thailand from March 6-8, and summer storms in the region from March 8-10, potentially causing crop damage.

Oil prices Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures rise for second session

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories