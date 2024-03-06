AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Winners of Study UK Alumni Awards Pakistan 2024 announced

Published 06 Mar, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards Pakistan 2024 in Pakistan were announced at a ceremony, hosted by the British Council, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The awards were handed out to the winning Alumni by Dr Umar Saif, Founder aiSight.ai and Advisor Khudi Ventures, Andrew Dalgleish, Deputy High Commissioner at the British High Commission, Dr Paul Thompson, the Chair of the British Council, Kate Ewart-Biggs, the Deputy Chief Executive of the British Council and James Hampson Country Director British Council Pakistan. The awardees were recognised for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, and for their contribution to strengthening ties between the UK and Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from government, private organisations, and UK alumni.

The Award judging panel, selected recipients for the four award categories: Science and Sustainability Award, Culture and Creativity Award, Social Action Award, and Business and Innovation Award.

This prestigious international award celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world.

Andrew Dalgleish, the Deputy High Commissioner at the British High Commission Pakistan said, ‘Tonight’s awards showcase just how strong the UK and Pakistan partnership in education is. From directly supporting 4.5 m children to access schools, to our Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships, we are committed to supporting opportunities in Pakistan. We are proud of our alumni who are ambassadors for both our countries and a testament to our strong people-to-people connections.’

The finalists for this year’s Study UK Alumni Awards 2023-24 in Pakistan were:

Business and Innovation Award Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, University of Edinburgh, Asad Aslam, Queen Mary University of London, NabeelAkmalQadeer, University of Strathclyde.

Science and Sustainability Award Dr. Abid Ali Malik, University of Sheffield, Dr. Khuram Pervez Amber, London South Bank University, Prof. Dr. SaimaYasin, Imperial College London.

Culture and Creativity Award Saad Masood Zuberi, University of London, Ghulam Hyder Daudpota, University of Wales, Dr. Rizwana Abbasi, University of Leicester.

Social Action Award Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, Durham University, Haya Emaan Zahid, City, University of London, Zile Huma, University of Oxford.

James Hampson, Country Director Pakistan, British Council, said: ‘Today, we celebrate the success of the remarkable individuals who are shaping the world around them with the skills, knowledge and experience they acquired from the UK education. This year’s awards ceremony is testimony not only to the diverse skillsets of UK alumni and their endeavours but also to the transformative impact of a UK education and our commitment to educate every generation of Pakistani.’

The Business and Innovation award was presented to DrIffat Zafar Aga (University of Edinburgh), Co-founder and COO of Sehat Kahani, a Pakistani telemedicine startup, Dr Iffat is revolutionizing healthcare accessibility, earning accolades like the USAID SHIFT Prize, Heroines of Healthcare Award from the World Health Summit, and Forbes recognition. Under her leadership, her organization established a network of 63 E-Health centres, conducted over 2.6 million online consultations, and secured a ground-breaking Series A investment.

The Science and Sustainability award was presented to Dr Abid Ali Malik (University of Sheffield), a renowned psychiatrist, Dr Abid has contributed to mental health leadership in 22 EMRO countries. As a Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatry, he paved the way for impactful global interventions and advocacy for mental health policies, like WHO's Thinking Healthy Program for perinatal depression. His journey showcases dedication to addressing global mental health challenges through clinical practice, research, and leadership.

The Culture and Creativity award was presented to Saad Masood Zuberi (City, University of London), a renowned journalist and filmmaker, Saad's work has featured on global platforms like BBC and Al Jazeera, creating a significant influence on social awareness and policy reforms about human rights and social issues. Nominated for esteemed awards such as the Emmy and International Documentary Association Award, his documentaries showcase a commitment to public interest journalism.

The Social Action award was presented to Dr Tanvir Ahmad (Durham University), Dr Tanvir is currently leading UNHCR Pakistan in energy-environment initiatives to provide sustainable energy access to marginalized communities in South Asia. This includes Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) activities for Afghan refugees and local Pakistani communities.

