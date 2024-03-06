LHC DB recuses itself from plea of Imran Riaz

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday recused itself from a petition of Imran Riaz Khan challenging his physical remand in a case of violence outside Zaman Park residence of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan.

Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider recused themselves from the petition on personal reasons and sent the file to the Chief Justice with a request to fix its hearing before any other appropriate bench.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that the trial court granted remand of the petitioner to the police without appreciating the facts of the case. He stated that the petitioner was not a member of any political party and he being a media person was present outside the Zaman Park to cover a protest.

The petition asked the court to set aside the remand of the petitioner and order his release.

Racecourse police on March 1 had obtained a five-day remand of the Imran Riaz from an Anti Terrorism Court.

