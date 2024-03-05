AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.92%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
DGKC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.43%)
HBL 115.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.81%)
HUBC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.95%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 127.80 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.74%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.55%)
PTC 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 50.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.56%)
SNGP 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.81%)
TRG 74.33 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.24%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling pressure returns as KSE-100 down 400 points

  • Selling comes as investors resort to profit-taking, say market analysts
BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 02:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

After days of positive momentum, selling pressure was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 400 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 1:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,550.95 level, a decrease of 400.77 points or 0.61%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed, with index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO and SNGPL trading in the red.

The selling comes as investors have resorted to profit-taking, said market analysts.

In a key development, the country’s newly elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, asked his team to immediately proceed with talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The PM said he wants an action plan prepared on an emergency basis to improve the economic situation, adding that the economy is the first priority of the new government.

Experts say that one of the major objectives of the new government will be to negotiate a fresh, 24th IMF Programme.

On Monday, bullish momentum continued at the PSX as investors rejoiced at developments on the formation of a new government with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at 65,951.72, an increase of 626.04 points or 0.96%.

Globally, Asian markets largely fell on Tuesday after China set a five percent annual growth target and Wall Street shares dropped ahead of the release of key US economic indicators.

Tokyo and Hong Kong dipped at the open, a day after Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index hit a record high, closing above 40,000 points for the first time.

In China on Tuesday, leaders set a 2024 growth target of 5%, in line with last year’s GDP gains but well off the double-digit expansion that for years drove the world’s second-largest economy.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index coalition government IMF and Pakistan KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

Selling pressure returns as KSE-100 down 400 points

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

Closure of X: IHC issues notices to info ministry, PTA

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Treet Corporation looks to sell 11.33% stake in its battery subsidiary

Oil steadies on OPEC+, underwhelming China reforms

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

IMF: PM asks his team to begin a course of action

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Read more stories