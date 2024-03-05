IMF: PM asks his team to begin a course of action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to immediately proceed with respect to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

He directed this while presiding over his first meeting as prime minister on Monday regarding improvement in the economy. He was given a detailed briefing on the country’s economic situation by the finance secretary.

The prime minister directed to prepare an action plan on an emergency basis to improve the economic situation and said that the public has given them the mandate for this purpose and betterment of the economy is the first priority of the new government.

He said that government will work hard to promote investment in the country and provide facilities to the business community.

The meeting was told that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has cleared tax refunds of Rs65 billion.

The prime minister directed to immediately proceed ahead on talks with the IMF regarding the EFF.

He said that that those taxpayers who are working for the increase in domestic exports and value addition in the country’s economy are assets. Such taxpayers will be appreciated at the government level. Shehbaz Sharif said that automation is inevitable to bring transparency in the FBR and directed to start work on automation of FBR and other organisations immediately.

The prime minister said that state-owned entities that are loss making or are a burden on the national exchequer will be privatised so that these entities do not further burden the country’s economy.

The prime minister directed to form a committee to formulate a clear strategy for reducing the privileges of the government boards’ members.

He also directed to prepare a plan for transition of power and gas sectors to smart metering as this would help in reducing line losses.

The prime minister asked all the banks and financial institutions to prepare strategies for the promotion of small and medium businesses so that the youth of the country can get employment opportunities, thereby helping them to stand on their own feet. The prime minister said that the size of the government will be reduced; Institutions that are no longer needed should either be merged or closed down, adding that a strategy should be made in this regard.

He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a very important step in terms of economic stability in the country, which will be further strengthened. He said that the next meeting will be held regarding the FBR.

Shehbaz Sharif said that steps will be taken on an emergency basis to provide facilities to the people. The government will ensures provision of facilities to the business community, investors, and youth.

