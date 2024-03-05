AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.92%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
DGKC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.43%)
HBL 115.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.81%)
HUBC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.95%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 127.80 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.74%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.55%)
PTC 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 50.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.56%)
SNGP 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.81%)
TRG 74.33 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.24%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee scales lower against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.31 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 04:09pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.31, a loss of Re0.05, against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 279.26 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed authorities concerned to “immediately engage” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance discussions regarding the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Radio Pakistan reported.

He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting to review strategies for the country’s economic revival and growth in Islamabad hours after he was elected the premier.

Globally, the US dollar held steady on the yuan on Tuesday as markets digested a welter of policy statements out of China, while a rebound in Tokyo inflation seemed to take Japan a step closer to the end of negative interest rates.

There was more action in bitcoin, which gained 1.2% to $68,341 after surging more than 7% on Monday. The blockchain asset has benefited from flows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, most notably in the United States.

Early news out of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) contained few surprised with Beijing sticking with an economic growth target of 5% and a budget deficit of 3%.

Analysts say meeting the target will be a challenge as a protracted property crisis, low consumption, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions drag on activity. The yuan was little changed at 7.1987, as markets hoped more concrete stimulus measures would emerge.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was unchanged at 103.840.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Tuesday after falling in the previous session as the prospect of a tighter market due to OPEC+ supply restraint offset concern over Chinese growth and uncertainty over the pace of interest rate cuts.

China set an economic growth target for 2024 of around 5%, similar to last year’s goal and in line with analysts’ expectations, but the lack of big ticket stimulus plans to prop up its struggling economy disappointed investors.

Brent crude was up 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.95 a barrel by 0911 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.53.

Brent has gained almost 8% this year.

interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank market rate

Comments

200 characters

Rupee scales lower against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

Closure of X: IHC issues notices to info ministry, PTA

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Treet Corporation looks to sell 11.33% stake in its battery subsidiary

Oil steadies on OPEC+, underwhelming China reforms

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

IMF: PM asks his team to begin a course of action

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Read more stories