AIRLINK 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
HBL 115.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
HUBC 115.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.66%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
KOSM 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
OGDC 127.80 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.74%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.54%)
PPL 113.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.3%)
PRL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.39%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.86%)
SEARL 50.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.81%)
SNGP 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.22%)
SSGC 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.25%)
UNITY 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,746 Decreased By -43.1 (-0.64%)
BR30 22,749 Decreased By -328.8 (-1.42%)
KSE100 65,525 Decreased By -426.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 22,236 Decreased By -181.7 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andrey Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Andrey Rublev has called on the ATP Tour to change the rule that led to him being defaulted at the Dubai Tennis Championships last week.

Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire after a Russian-speaking official said he had used an obscenity while yelling at a line judge over a call during his semi-final with Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik on Friday.

Rublev denied the accusation and urged the officials to review video of the incident, a request which was rejected.

Bublik was ahead 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-5 when he was awarded the win but world number five Rublev later successfully appealed the decision and will retain the ranking points and prize money he earned, barring a fine of $36,400 for a code violation.

In a post on Instagram, Rublev thanked the appeals committee but said the rules needed a rethink.

Saudi investment fund PIF seals ATP deal

“I hope that in the future, the ATP will take a closer look at this rule and make changes to it, so that an official can’t force a match outcome without having clear evidence and not letting the player have a video review,” Rublev said.

Reuters has contacted the ATP for comment.

“While I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to finish my semi-final in Dubai, I am grateful for all the support I had from you the last two days, I received a lot of messages,” Rublev added.

ATP Dubai Andrey Rublev

Comments

200 characters

Andrey Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

Oil extends fall as China’s economic reforms underwhelm investors

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

Integrating renewable energy into operations: Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories