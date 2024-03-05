Early redressal of economic challenges facing Pakistan urged

ISLAMABAD: Experts, on Monday, emphasised the need for an early redressal of economic challenges facing Pakistan, including its entrapment in a debt cycle that is leading to increased inequality.

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organised the launch of the book titled, “Pakistan: Search for Stability”, edited by Dr Maleeha Lodhi.

Two other contributors to the book, Zahid Hussain, a senior journalist; and Dr Dushka Saiyid, a former professor of History at QAU, were also present.

In her initial remarks, Dr Neelum Nigar, Director of CSP, underscored the importance of Dr Lodhi’s book, which delves into the complexities of Pakistan’s policy formulation in its pursuit of stability. Dr Nigar stated that this book has the potential to greatly enhance people’s understanding of the crucial subject-matter that it addresses.

In his welcoming address, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired) highlighted Dr Maleeha Lodhi’s extensive experience and valuable contributions to Pakistan throughout her long public career, including as an accomplished political scientist, journalist, and diplomat.

He also commended the other 18 eminent contributors to the book, analysing Pakistan’s history, politics, economy, society and foreign relations from their respective academic, professional and practitioners’ viewpoint and proposing a practical way forward.

He added that the book builds upon Lodhi’s previous work and explores Pakistan’s pursuit of stability amidst its current challenges, outlining the requisite solutions as well as strategies.

He said that in essence, the book carries a message of hope and optimism, reassuring that it is indeed possible to overcome the challenges and to be on the path of recovery and renewal.

Rather than overwhelming readers with daunting obstacles, it serves as a reinforcement of self-belief and contains a call to decisive, achievable, and transformative action, he added.

He further stressed that the book is a serious and non-partisan contribution to the policy discourse in Pakistan, serving as a valuable resource for policy-makers as they navigate the beginning of a new political cycle.

In her address, Dr Lodhi emphasized the importance of seeking opportunities amidst crises. She noted that in Pakistan, political dynamics have yet to catch up with the socio-economic changes occurring in the country.

She lauded all the contributors to the book, acknowledging their comprehensive set of policy guidelines covering a wide array of topics. Furthermore, she highlighted Pakistan’s youthful and highly talented demographic, expressing optimism about their potential to drive positive political change.

However, she lamented that the governance structure remains entrenched in outdated thinking, and the situation marked by a number of political, social and structural fault lines. She added that the polarisation and absence of consensus, mutual respect and tolerance within Pakistan's political system, contribute to destabilisation.

She further stated that the economic challenges facing Pakistan, including its entrapment in a debt cycle leading to increased inequality perpetuated by a minority elite’s control. She added that the book aims to chart a course towards overcoming the existing fault lines within Pakistan’s system and needs to be read with care and attention by the policy circles.

Dr Dushka Saiyid emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about historical figures, particularly highlighting the life and teachings of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

She navigated through historical contexts to emphasize the enduring relevance of Jinnah’s principles in shaping a progressive and united Pakistan for generations to come.

She underscored Jinnah’s democratic, secular and inclusive principles as well as his emphasis on constitutionalism, education and women’s emancipation as essential for contemporary Pakistan, which she has elaborated upon in her chapter in the book.

Zahid Hussain stressed the necessity for policymakers to glean insights from historical precedent, which has often resulted in Pakistan facing persistent crises, whether in politics or economics. He noted that the internal security situation was further exacerbated by challenges such as climate change and population growth.

Highlighting concerns at three of Pakistan's four borders, he particularly emphasized the serious situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He highlighted the spillover effects of the situation in Afghanistan, contributing to heightened insecurity in Pakistan, and called for a reassessment of Pakistan's Afghan policy.

