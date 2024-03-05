AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-05

Early redressal of economic challenges facing Pakistan urged

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Experts, on Monday, emphasised the need for an early redressal of economic challenges facing Pakistan, including its entrapment in a debt cycle that is leading to increased inequality.

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organised the launch of the book titled, “Pakistan: Search for Stability”, edited by Dr Maleeha Lodhi.

Two other contributors to the book, Zahid Hussain, a senior journalist; and Dr Dushka Saiyid, a former professor of History at QAU, were also present.

In her initial remarks, Dr Neelum Nigar, Director of CSP, underscored the importance of Dr Lodhi’s book, which delves into the complexities of Pakistan’s policy formulation in its pursuit of stability. Dr Nigar stated that this book has the potential to greatly enhance people’s understanding of the crucial subject-matter that it addresses.

In his welcoming address, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired) highlighted Dr Maleeha Lodhi’s extensive experience and valuable contributions to Pakistan throughout her long public career, including as an accomplished political scientist, journalist, and diplomat.

He also commended the other 18 eminent contributors to the book, analysing Pakistan’s history, politics, economy, society and foreign relations from their respective academic, professional and practitioners’ viewpoint and proposing a practical way forward.

He added that the book builds upon Lodhi’s previous work and explores Pakistan’s pursuit of stability amidst its current challenges, outlining the requisite solutions as well as strategies.

He said that in essence, the book carries a message of hope and optimism, reassuring that it is indeed possible to overcome the challenges and to be on the path of recovery and renewal.

Rather than overwhelming readers with daunting obstacles, it serves as a reinforcement of self-belief and contains a call to decisive, achievable, and transformative action, he added.

He further stressed that the book is a serious and non-partisan contribution to the policy discourse in Pakistan, serving as a valuable resource for policy-makers as they navigate the beginning of a new political cycle.

In her address, Dr Lodhi emphasized the importance of seeking opportunities amidst crises. She noted that in Pakistan, political dynamics have yet to catch up with the socio-economic changes occurring in the country.

She lauded all the contributors to the book, acknowledging their comprehensive set of policy guidelines covering a wide array of topics. Furthermore, she highlighted Pakistan’s youthful and highly talented demographic, expressing optimism about their potential to drive positive political change.

However, she lamented that the governance structure remains entrenched in outdated thinking, and the situation marked by a number of political, social and structural fault lines. She added that the polarisation and absence of consensus, mutual respect and tolerance within Pakistan's political system, contribute to destabilisation.

She further stated that the economic challenges facing Pakistan, including its entrapment in a debt cycle leading to increased inequality perpetuated by a minority elite’s control. She added that the book aims to chart a course towards overcoming the existing fault lines within Pakistan’s system and needs to be read with care and attention by the policy circles.

Dr Dushka Saiyid emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about historical figures, particularly highlighting the life and teachings of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

She navigated through historical contexts to emphasize the enduring relevance of Jinnah’s principles in shaping a progressive and united Pakistan for generations to come.

She underscored Jinnah’s democratic, secular and inclusive principles as well as his emphasis on constitutionalism, education and women’s emancipation as essential for contemporary Pakistan, which she has elaborated upon in her chapter in the book.

Zahid Hussain stressed the necessity for policymakers to glean insights from historical precedent, which has often resulted in Pakistan facing persistent crises, whether in politics or economics. He noted that the internal security situation was further exacerbated by challenges such as climate change and population growth.

Highlighting concerns at three of Pakistan's four borders, he particularly emphasized the serious situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He highlighted the spillover effects of the situation in Afghanistan, contributing to heightened insecurity in Pakistan, and called for a reassessment of Pakistan's Afghan policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zahid Hussain ISSI Pakistan Afghanistan border Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Comments

200 characters

Early redressal of economic challenges facing Pakistan urged

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories