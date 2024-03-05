AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
Mar 05, 2024
Sports Print 2024-03-05

Islamabad United defeat Peshawar Zalmi

Monitoring Desk Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Islamabad United Monday inflicted a 29-run defeat on Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi, taking revenge for their February 26 defeat.

Shadab Khan’s men restricted Babar Azam and Co. to 167/9 after posting 196/4.

Peshawar faced challenges in the chase from the start, losing Babar on a golden duck due to Alex Hales’ run-out in the first over bowled by Naseem Shah.

PSL 9: Islamabad United take revenge from Peshawar Zalmi in Pindi

Naseem dismissed Saim Ayub on the last ball of the over, and Rumman Raees claimed Mohammad Haris, leaving Peshawar at 3-3.

In the last over of the Power Play, Shadab Khan introduced Naseem’s brother, Hunain Shah, who took two wickets—Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell.

Aamer Jamal and Paul Walter revived Zalmi’s hopes, putting up a strong sixth-wicket partnership in the run chase. Aamer Jamal impressed the Rawalpindi crowd with a remarkable 49-ball 87, including six sixes and eight fours. Walter supported with a 29-ball 30.

Shadab Khan was the standout bowler for Islamabad with figures of 3/41, while Raees and Hunain each claimed two wickets.

In the first innings, Peshawar chose to field and struck early as Saim Ayub dismissed Alex Hales on the first ball. Despite Colin Munro’s six and four in the next over, Ayub had the last laugh, dismissing him while attempting another boundary.

At 28-2 in three overs, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha formed a crucial 65-run partnership for the third wicket in 44 balls. Salman Irshad’s breakthrough in the 11th over, dismissing Agha, halted the recovery.



