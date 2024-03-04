AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 69.6 (1.04%)
BR30 22,885 Increased By 367.9 (1.63%)
KSE100 65,927 Increased By 601.7 (0.92%)
KSE30 22,376 Increased By 230.2 (1.04%)
KSE-100 briefly hits 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

  • Experts say easing political situation in the country is driving positive sentiment at PSX
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 12:12pm

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors rejoiced at developments on the formation of a new government with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining over 600 points during trading on Monday.

At 12:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,937.81, an increase of 612.13 points or 0.94%. Earlier, during the day, the index crossed the 66,000 level.

Buying was witnessed in index-heavy shares with Engro, OGDC, PPL, SNGP in the green.

Experts said buying comes as political volatility in the country cooled off.

Following the general elections last month, Shehbaz Sharif was elected on Sunday as the prime minister of Pakistan for a second term by securing 201 votes.

Additionally, a lower headline inflation reading for February gave impetus to sentiment that Pakistan’s central bank would start its monetary easing cycle earlier than expected.

During the previous week, PSX witnessed a bullish trend on the back of healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support after easing political situation in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,509.87 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 65,000 psychological-level to close at 65,325.69 points.

Globally, Asian share markets firmed on Monday as the Nikkei reached another new high and investors braced for a week packed with central bank events and major data that will refine market wagers for when interest rates will start falling.

All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he testifies before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, though analysts assume he will stay in wait-and-see mode on policy given recent upside surprises on inflation.

The February payrolls report on Friday could also shift the calculus with forecasts favouring a still-solid rise of 200,000 after January’s barnstorming 353,000 jump.

