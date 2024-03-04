Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif took oath on Monday as the twenty-fourth Prime Minister at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath. The ceremony was attended by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

Later, the PM was given a guard of honor on his arrival at the Prime Minister Office.

On Sunday, Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

This is the second consecutive time that he has been elected as PM.

In his speech after being elected as PM on Sunday, the PML-N president said, “We will change the fate of the country.

“Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari never thought of harming Pakistan,” he said.

The leaders of the two major parties have formed an alliance to gain majority in the National Assembly.

Shehbaz said he will bring political and economic stability to the country and “will work closely with all four provinces”.

He added that his government will bring investment into the country and create economic conditions to spur growth, emphasising that one-window export zones will be established in all provinces.