AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,791 Increased By 74.6 (1.11%)
BR30 23,104 Increased By 587.3 (2.61%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

  • President Dr Arif Alvi administers oath
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 03:46pm

Shehbaz Sharif took oath on Monday as the twenty-fourth Prime Minister at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath. The ceremony was attended by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

Later, the PM was given a guard of honor on his arrival at the Prime Minister Office.

On Sunday, Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

This is the second consecutive time that he has been elected as PM.

In his speech after being elected as PM on Sunday, the PML-N president said, “We will change the fate of the country.

“Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari never thought of harming Pakistan,” he said.

The leaders of the two major parties have formed an alliance to gain majority in the National Assembly.

Shehbaz said he will bring political and economic stability to the country and “will work closely with all four provinces”.

He added that his government will bring investment into the country and create economic conditions to spur growth, emphasising that one-window export zones will be established in all provinces.

Oath taking ceremony President Dr Arif Alvi PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year term’ IMF programme in letter to lender

Pakistan’s international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bursts above $65,000, record high comes into view

Oil steadies after OPEC+ extends output cuts as expected

Read more stories