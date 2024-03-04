AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-04

‘Very cold weather’ likely in upper parts: PMD

APP Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper/central Punjab while heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 47mm, Pattan 37, Dir (Lower 34, Upper 21), Kakul 30, Drosh 29, Balakot 24, Mir Khani 17, Saidu Sharif, Chitral 13, Cherat, Takht Bhai 05, D. I. Khan (City 04, Airport 01), Parachinar 03, Bacha Khan (Airport) 02, Peshawar (City, Airport 01), Punjab: Sialkot (City 44, Airport 39), Narowal 31, Murree 13, Jhelum 07, Mangla 06, Islamabad ( Saidpur 06, Zero Point 05, Airport 03, Golra 02, Bokra 01), Kasur 05, Lahore (Airport 04, City 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 04), Attock 04, Noorpur Thal 03, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 41, A/P 32), Rawalakot 27, Kotli 23, Garhi Dupatta 15, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 31, Bunji 08, Gilgit 06, Astore 05, Gupis and Skardu 01.

The snowfall recorded was Malamjabba 11 inches, Mirkhani 03, Parachinar 01 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalat, Kalam -08 C, Mir Khani, Quetta, Samungli -05, Skardu -04, Zhob -03, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza and Murree -02C.

weather PMD dry weather Very cold weather

Comments

200 characters

‘Very cold weather’ likely in upper parts: PMD

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Xi congratulates Shehbaz

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shareholding of TAEPL: Extension granted in LoI validity period, alteration

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Gohar, Omar elected PTI Chairman, SG unopposed

Gaza truce talks in Cairo as heavy fighting rages

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Ship sunk by Houthi strike poses environmental risk: US military

Read more stories