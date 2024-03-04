PFC to take part in Intel HK expo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a four-day international Hong Kong expo starting from April 27 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.

The PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a meeting with a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday.

He said, this fair attracts thousands of exhibitors, investors, importers, exporters and buyers from all over the world to showcase their products.

“PFC will exhibit quality products to capture their share in international market, as it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers,” he said.