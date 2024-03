QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mir Sarfraz Bugti was sworn in as Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan.

Governor Abdul Wali Kakar administered him oath in a ceremony attended by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Governor House. The joint candidate of PPP and PML-N, Sarfraz Bugti, bagged 41 votes in Balochistan assembly session whereas JUI-F and National Party did not take part in the election.