Citi announces head of banking and executive vice chair of bank

Press Release Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

KARACHI: Citi on Thursday announced that Viswas (“Vis”) Raghavan will join Citi as Head of Banking and Executive Vice Chair of Citi, reporting to CEO Jane Fraser.

As Head of Banking, Vis will lead one of Citi’s five core businesses, with responsibility for Investment, Corporate and Commercial Banking. In his role as Executive Vice Chair, Vis will help shape and drive Citi’s firm-wide strategy and assist with key strategic initiatives. He will join Citi’s Executive Management Team and serve on the Board of Citi Foundation.

“Vis is a proven leader and his appointment is another example of our ability to attract the best talent to our firm. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vis to our firm. He is a strategic leader who brings a strong track record of delivering results across a global banking business.” said CEO Jane Fraser.

Vis joins from J.P. Morgan, where he most recently was Head of Global Investment Banking, after previously having served as Co-Head of Global Investment and Corporate Banking since 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

