Business & Finance Print 2024-03-02

Concern over rise in crime in small industrial estates

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: In response to the alarming increase in the incidents of pilferage and thefts within the Small Industrial Estates, concerned stakeholders and industry leaders have issued a plea to the chief minister of Punjab, urging immediate action to curb these illicit activities.

The Small Industrial Estates, situated on Raiwind Road at the heart of Punjab’s economic landscape, have long been pillars of progress for small industries, fostering economic growth and employment opportunities. However, recent reports have revealed a troubling trend of pilferage and thefts affecting the region, tarnishing its reputation as a thriving industrial hub.

Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Executive Committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), has expressed his concerns, citing a series of bold thefts targeting warehouses and manufacturing facilities within the estates. Critical components, raw materials, and finished goods have all fallen victim to these criminal acts, posing significant challenges to the operations of numerous enterprises.

Expressing dismay over the escalating situation, Tanveer emphasised the urgent need for decisive action. He stressed that the failure to promptly address these security concerns could have far-reaching repercussions, not only for the affected businesses but also for the broader economic ecosystem of the region.

In light of these developments, he called upon Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and heads of law enforcement agencies to intervene swiftly and decisively. He urged the government to strengthen security measures, enhance surveillance infrastructure, and deploy additional law enforcement personnel to safeguard the small industrial estates against further incursions.

Furthermore, Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer underscored the importance of fostering closer collaboration between industry stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, and local authorities to devise comprehensive strategies aimed at deterring and apprehending perpetrators.

LCCI crime Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer Small Industrial Estates

