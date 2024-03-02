KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 01, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.33 282.03 AED 75.96 76.69
EURO 300.72 303.59 SAR 74.20 74.90
GBP 351.39 354.66 INTERBANK 279.00 279.40
JPY 1.83 1.86
=========================================================================
