PPP’s Syed Ghulam Mustafa elected NA deputy speaker

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was elected on Friday as the National Assembly’s deputy speaker with 197 out of 291 votes, Aaj News reported.

He was contesting against the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Junaid Akbar who received 92 votes.

The voting for the election of the deputy speaker was held through a secret ballot, where MNAs cast their votes one by one.

Earlier, PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) jointly nominated Ghulam Mustafa as their candidate for the deputy speaker’s slot in line with the formula decided to form government at the federal level.

Newly-elected National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to Syed Ghulam Mustafa.

Earlier, the lower house of the parliament elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq as its speaker.

Sadiq was up against SIC’s Malik Aamir Dogar. He received 199 votes while his opponent got 91. Dogar was PTI’s nomination for the role.

This is not Sadiq’s first time in this role. He served as the 17th Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan from June 2013 to August 2015 and again from November 2015 to August 2018.

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

The National Assembly Secretariat had on Thursday issued the schedule for the election of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The prime minister will be elected on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Nomination papers for the post of prime minister can be submitted on Saturday, March 2, 2024 till at 2:00pm. Nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislative Department of the National Assembly.