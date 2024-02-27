AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub announced on Tuesday that party’s newly elected member from Multan...
BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 06:42pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub announced on Tuesday that the party's newly elected member from Multan Malik Amir Dogar will be their candidate for the National Assembly speakership.

He made these remarks while addressing the media after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Ayub said Junaid Khan, MNA from Malakand, will run for the position of deputy speaker.

He said Imran Khan had nominated both leaders because they had made several sacrifices for the party in the past two years.

The PTI leader said people's mandate was stolen and the party will continue to fight till it gets it back.

“We will eventually form governments in Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). We will emerge victorious,” he said.

Protests against 'rigging' on Saturday

Meanwhile, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who also spoke to the media after separately meeting with Imran Khan in jail, said the party will hold countrywide protests against "election rigging," and urged the public to come out in numbers against the "theft of their mandate."

Qaiser said the PTI will announce the next course of action after gathering concerns about the February 8 polls across the board.

“For now, we have a one-point agenda that whenever elections are held in the country, they should be free and fair,” he said.

It should be noted that PTI has already announced the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub as its candidate for prime minister.

Earlier this month, Imran nominated PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur as chief minister of KP, and Mian Aslam Iqbal as chief minister of Punjab.

The party later withdrew Mian Aslam Iqbal's name as he was facing multiple cases in Punjab and replaced him with Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan.

PTI Imran Khan National Assembly Speaker Malik Amir Dogar election rigging

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

