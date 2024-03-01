AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

Naveed Butt Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected National Assembly will elect the Leader of the House (prime minister) on Sunday.

The National Assembly Secretariat, on Thursday, issued the election schedule for the election of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.The prime minister will be elected on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Nomination papers for the post of prime minister can be submitted on Saturday, March 2, 2024 till at 2:00pm. Nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislative Department of the National Assembly.

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted till 3 pm on that day.

The prime minister will be elected through the division.

According to Rule 34, “A candidate may withdraw his candidature at any time before the [election] takes place.”

The prime minister is elected by Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in accordance with the Second Schedule of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

According to Rule 32 of the National Assembly, “Election of the Prime Minister: - (1) After the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker following a general election or whenever the office of the Prime Minister falls vacant for any reason, the Assembly shall, to the exclusion of many other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its Muslim members to be the Prime Minster.”

