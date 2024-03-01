AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of Sunday’s election for prime minister

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 05:49pm

LONDON: Pakistan’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rallied in advance of weekend elections for prime minister, Tradeweb data showed on Friday.

The 2027 maturity gained the most, rising around 1 cent to trade at 77.3 cents.

Pakistan’s newly-formed ruling alliance nominated Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister in an election scheduled for March 3, and his bid is expected to succeed.

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

The country’s embattled economy has a narrow path to recovery, and a crucial IMF agreement expires on April 11.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Pakistan’s international bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries has tightened to 955 bps - its lowest level since May 2022 and dipping below the psychological 1,000 bps threshold, according to data from the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index.

Pakistan’s benchmark share index also rose 1% on Friday, according to the Karachi stock exchange website.

Pakistan SBP Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of Sunday’s election for prime minister

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 30% to $14.9bn in 8MFY24

Ayaz Sadiq elected as speaker, Ghulam Mustafa deputy speaker of National Assembly

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

Pakistan’s next finance minister: race heats up with several names being reported

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pentagon chief says Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children

Karachi receives light to heavy drizzle

Read more stories