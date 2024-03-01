Kenyan shilling firms slightly in thin trading

The Kenyan shilling traded marginally stronger in thin trading on Friday, traders said. At 0915 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 146.25/147.25 against the dollar, a touch firmer than its previous close of 146.50/147.50 on Thursday.

The local currency has stabilised over the past two weeks after a very volatile week in mid-February when it rocketed about 10% higher against the dollar.

“Feels like the lull before a storm,” one trader said.