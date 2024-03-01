AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.01%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
DGKC 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.69%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HBL 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
HUBC 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (13.55%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.44%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIAA 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.39%)
PIBTL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.66%)
PPL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.58%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PTC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
SEARL 50.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.5%)
SNGP 67.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.68%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,690 Increased By 41.4 (0.62%)
BR30 22,416 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.68%)
KSE100 65,048 Increased By 469.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 22,049 Increased By 159.4 (0.73%)
Kenyan shilling firms slightly in thin trading

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:44pm

The Kenyan shilling traded marginally stronger in thin trading on Friday, traders said. At 0915 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 146.25/147.25 against the dollar, a touch firmer than its previous close of 146.50/147.50 on Thursday.

The local currency has stabilised over the past two weeks after a very volatile week in mid-February when it rocketed about 10% higher against the dollar.

Kenyan shilling stable; seen gaining ground on more dollar inflows

“Feels like the lull before a storm,” one trader said.

Kenyan shilling

