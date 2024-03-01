AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
DGKC 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 116.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
HUBC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.43%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PPL 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PTC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
SEARL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
SNGP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
UNITY 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,688 Increased By 39.4 (0.59%)
BR30 22,557 Decreased By -13 (-0.06%)
KSE100 65,015 Increased By 436.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 22,070 Increased By 181.1 (0.83%)
Saudi Arabia may keep April crude prices to Asia little changed

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 10:39am

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may keep term prices of crude it sells to Asian customers little changed in April versus March following a slight rise in Middle East benchmark prices, several trade sources said.

The official selling price (OSP) of flagship Arab Light crude could stay unchanged or rise by 10-20 cents a barrel in April, according to a Reuters survey of six refining sources.

This comes after the prompt Dubai market structure widened in backwardation by 10 cents in February from the previous month, Reuters data showed.

Backwardation is when prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating tight supply.

“The market structure and product cracks didn’t change too much compared to last month, and I think now with Red Sea shipping still having uncertainty probably they will want to push the barrels to Asia,” one of the sources said.

Attacks by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea - they say in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza - have caused freight and insurance costs to spike and slowed Middle East oil shipments to Europe.

The March Arab Light OSP at $1.50 is about 45 cents higher than the cash Dubai benchmark price in February.

Oil rises as US data keeps June rate cut prospect

The price gap narrowed sharply from previous months after Saudi Aramco brought its OSPs closer to benchmark prices, another source said.

“We think Saudi should be quite comfortable with the 45-cent premium for term cargoes,” he said.

For the other grades, three of the sources expect Saudi Aramco to keep prices for all crude grades stable in April.

A fourth expects cuts of 90 cents and $1 a barrel for Arab Extra Light and Arab Heavy, respectively, and another sees a 50-cent cut for Arab Medium.

Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom’s monthly OSPs.

Saudi Arabia Middle East MENA Saudi Aramco crude oil prices Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia Yemeni Houthis

