AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 29, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 01 Mar, 2024 08:24am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13, takes it to Rs279.75 per litre

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

Read here for details.

  • ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

Read here for details.

  • JS Bank records 853% jump in profit in 2023

Read here for details.

  • Rain emergency: CM announces half day for Karachi offices on Friday

Read here for details.

  • In response to question on PTI letter, US urges Pakistan’s new govt to continue working with IMF

Read here for details.

  • KPK, Balochistan Assemblies elect speakers

Read here for details.

  • Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Forex reserves fall by $59m

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

NA speaker, deputy speaker, PM and President: JUI-F announces boycott of elections

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories