Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

  • NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administers oaths to the newly elected representatives
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 02:45pm
Newly-elected NA members set to take oath in inaugural session today

The newly elected members took oath on Thursday in the maiden session of the 16th National Assembly.

Outgoing NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presided over the session and also administered oath to the members.

Earlier, MNAs-elect were spotted arriving at Parliament House for the oath taking. Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz were also present in the session.

Amid the signing by the newly elected members, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who the PTI independent candidates joined, started chanting slogans.

The session was being held today under Article 91 (2) of the Constitution with President Arif Alvi refusing to sign an earlier summary for summoning the session on the reported grounds of non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC.

According to the Constitution, President Alvi was obligated to call an inaugural session of the NA within 21 days of the February 8 general elections, which marks February 29 as the deadline to do so.

However, given his reluctance, NA Speaker Raja took matters into his own hands and summoned the session on the deadline day today.

Moreover, in a late night development the president too convened a session today.

