Rain emergency: CM announces half day for Karachi offices on Friday

  • Met office forecasts rain with thunderstorm on Friday
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 02:34pm

Declaring rain emergency in the province, the Sindh government announced that offices in Karachi will only open for half day on Friday (tomorrow).

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on X.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm,” the mayor tweeted.

“Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” Wahab added.

The mayor further said the Sindh CM had convened a meeting to overview rain preparations early Thursday morning.

“Climate change is a reality. February or March were not known for rainfall in Karachi. KMC has already declared rain emergency & machinery is being deployed for clearing different choking points,” Wahab posted.

Earlier this week the Met Office had forecast rains with a thunderstorm for Friday in the port city.

It said that over the last couple of days, the strong northeasterly-easterly winds brought back chilly weather to Karachi, blowing dust all around.

Rains are also expected in Jamshoro, Thatta, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, T A Yar, T M Khan, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad Districts.

