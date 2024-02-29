AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13, takes it to Rs279.75 per litre

  • New prices to take effect from March 01, 2024
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024

The caretaker government announced an increase in the price of petrol on Thursday, taking the rate to Rs279.75 per litre.

Petrol's price has increased by Rs4.13 per litre, while high-speed diesel's price remains unchanged at Rs287.33 per litre.

The new prices take effect from March 01, 2024.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the interim government may opt for back-to-back hikes in ex-depot petroleum products prices.

In the previous review, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.73 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 8.37 per litre.

petrol prices

Comments

200 characters

Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13, takes it to Rs279.75 per litre

Restrictive monetary policy, limited fiscal space challenging Pakistan’s economy: Ministry of Finance

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.4%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

India’s basmati rice exports to fall as Pakistan’s surge

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

PSL 2024 day 13: Rutherford stars as Quetta win last-ball thriller against Karachi

In response to question on PTI letter, US urges Pakistan’s new govt to continue working with IMF

Read more stories