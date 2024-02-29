Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13, takes it to Rs279.75 per litre

The caretaker government announced an increase in the price of petrol on Thursday, taking the rate to Rs279.75 per litre.

Petrol's price has increased by Rs4.13 per litre, while high-speed diesel's price remains unchanged at Rs287.33 per litre.

The new prices take effect from March 01, 2024.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the interim government may opt for back-to-back hikes in ex-depot petroleum products prices.

In the previous review, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.73 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 8.37 per litre.